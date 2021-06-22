Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani, Belgian MPs keen to strengthen bilateral cooperation

    22 June 2021, 17:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inter-parliamentary groups for cooperation of the Kazakh Majilis and the Belgian Parliament held a session via videoconference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the session, Kazakhstani and Belgian MPs discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations noting the need to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstani and Belgian political parties.

    Chairperson of the Committee on international relations, defense and security of the Majilis Aigul Kuspan heading the inter-parliamentary friendship group ‘Kazakhstan-Belgium’ informed the Belgian colleagues of the reforms spearheaded by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and carried out in the country.

    Ms Kuspan went on to give an insight into the ongoing vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan and suggested Belgium looking into the question of registering Kazakhstan’s locally developed QazVac vaccine after its approval by WHO.

    The session further focused on the issues of trade and investment cooperation between the two nations. It was noted that Belgium is one of the largest European investors of Kazakhstan’s economy. In the past 15 years the volume of capital channeled from Belgium to Kazakhstan has reached almost $9 billion.

    «Belgium is one of the world’s leaders in terms of high technologies, pharmaceuticals, and 'green energy',» Ms Kuspan stressed, adding that Belgian companies are welcome to work in Kazakhstan in such spheres as agriculture, healthcare, and renewable energy sources.

    The participants of the session also paid utmost attention to the issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. «It is crucial to develop cooperation in the sphere of education,» Aigul Kuspan pointed out.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and EU Parliament Majilis
