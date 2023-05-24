Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Bekbol Nurlanuly wins Asian Belt Wrestling Championships gold

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 May 2023, 21:42
Kazakhstani Bekbol Nurlanuly wins Asian Belt Wrestling Championships gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bekbol Nurlanuly of Kazakhstan won the 100kg gold at the Asian Belt Wrestling Championships held in Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the physical culture and sport department of Akmola region.

Bekbol is the only Kazakhstani to win the Asian Belt Wrestling Championships for the second consecutive year.

Uzbekistan played host to the Asian Belt Wrestling Championships, which brough together male and female athletes from 12 countries, including Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Japan, Iran, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.


