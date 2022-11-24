Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev fails to advance at tennis tournament in Japan

24 November 2022, 19:25
ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev failed to advance to the second round of the ATP Challenger event in Yokkaichi, Japan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Beibit Zhukayev lost to Japan’s Yusuke Watanuki ranked 173rd in the world 0-6, 1-4 in the first round of the Yokkaichi Challenger. The Kazakhstani pulled out of the match in the sixth game of the second set after suffering a minor injury.

The Kazakhstani withdrew from after suffering a minor injury.

Beibit now ranks 311th according to the ATP.


Photo: ktf.kz

