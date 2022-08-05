Qazaq TV
Kazakhstani becomes twice champion of US in canoe
5 August 2022 17:10

Kazakhstani becomes twice champion of US in canoe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 22-year-old Anuar Akchurin of Kazakhstan became the US champion in canoe for the second time, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Anuar Akchurin came first in the men's spring single canoe 200m event at the 2022 American Canoe Association Sprint National Championship in Cincinnati, US.

The Kazakhstani won one gold and four silver medals at the ACA Sprint National Championship in 2021.



Фото: sports.kz





