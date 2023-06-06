Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani becomes Ju Jitsu world champion in Thailand

    6 June 2023, 11:28

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Malik Baisultanov claimed the title of the world champion in Men’s -62kg at the World Cup Contact Ju Jitsu 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Baisultanov had four fights at the tournament and confidently defeated all of his opponents.

    After the tournament, the Kazakhstani praised all rivals admitting they were worthy competitors.

    The event brought together the best athletes from 12 countries.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

