    Kazakhstani, Azerbaijani Presidents hold private talks

    10 April 2023, 16:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «The visit I paid to Baku in August ended up effective and gave a serious impetus to the development of bilateral relations. It is high time for coordination, examining the work the governments of the two countries done under the presidents’ instruction. I note that Azerbaijan is a fraternal and close nation for Kazakhstan,» said the Kazakh President.

    Tokayev went on to add that every effort is made to promote multilateral cooperation in trade and economic and investment fields as well as interaction at the political area bilaterally and within international organizations.

    The Kazakh leader said that his country is determined to promote economic cooperation with Azerbaijan which is a key player in the Caucasus region.

    Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

