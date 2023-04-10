Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstani, Azerbaijani Presidents hold private talks

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 April 2023, 16:45
Kazakhstani, Azerbaijani Presidents hold private talks Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«The visit I paid to Baku in August ended up effective and gave a serious impetus to the development of bilateral relations. It is high time for coordination, examining the work the governments of the two countries done under the presidents’ instruction. I note that Azerbaijan is a fraternal and close nation for Kazakhstan,» said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev went on to add that every effort is made to promote multilateral cooperation in trade and economic and investment fields as well as interaction at the political area bilaterally and within international organizations.

The Kazakh leader said that his country is determined to promote economic cooperation with Azerbaijan which is a key player in the Caucasus region.

Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.


Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023