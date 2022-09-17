Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Azamat Dauletbekov wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade

    17 September 2022, 11:13

    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s free-style wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov became a bronze medalist at the Belgrade World Championships, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

    Dauletbekov, who competes in men’s 86kg, won over Puerto-Rican sportsman Ethan Ramos by technical superiority.

    Another Kazakhstani free-style wrestler Oleg Boltin lost to three-time world champion, two-time Olympic champion Oleg Petriashvili from Georgia in a bronze-medal event. The fight held in men’s 125kg ended with the score 11:4 in favour of Georgian athlete.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Wrestling
