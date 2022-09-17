Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstani Azamat Dauletbekov wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade
17 September 2022, 11:13

Kazakhstani Azamat Dauletbekov wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s free-style wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov became a bronze medalist at the Belgrade World Championships, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Dauletbekov, who competes in men’s 86kg, won over Puerto-Rican sportsman Ethan Ramos by technical superiority.

Another Kazakhstani free-style wrestler Oleg Boltin lost to three-time world champion, two-time Olympic champion Oleg Petriashvili from Georgia in a bronze-medal event. The fight held in men’s 125kg ended with the score 11:4 in favour of Georgian athlete.


Photo: olympic.kz

Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive