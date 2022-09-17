17 September 2022, 11:13

Kazakhstani Azamat Dauletbekov wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s free-style wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov became a bronze medalist at the Belgrade World Championships, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Dauletbekov, who competes in men’s 86kg, won over Puerto-Rican sportsman Ethan Ramos by technical superiority.

Another Kazakhstani free-style wrestler Oleg Boltin lost to three-time world champion, two-time Olympic champion Oleg Petriashvili from Georgia in a bronze-medal event. The fight held in men’s 125kg ended with the score 11:4 in favour of Georgian athlete.

Photo: olympic.kz