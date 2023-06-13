Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai region

    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region

    13 June 2023, 15:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani authorities are investigating the possibility that the wildfires in Abai region may have been the result of arson, Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Criminal investigation is underway,» said Minister Akhmetzhanov, adding that the unprecedented wildfires raging across Abai region are suspected to be intentionally set.

    According to Marat Akhmetzhanov, lighting or negligence may have also contributed to the wildfires.

    In his words, the investigation will last for two months to determine the actual cause of the wildfires that killed 14 foresters in Abai region.

    He also added that sacked Minister of Emergencies Yuri Iliyn is likely to be probed for dereliction of duty and negligence.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents Kazakhstan Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    65 employees of state media receive keys to new apartments
    Military bands of 8 countries to perform in Astana on Capital Day
    Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
    Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    4 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    5 2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai