Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 June 2023, 15:22
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani authorities are investigating the possibility that the wildfires in Abai region may have been the result of arson, Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Criminal investigation is underway,» said Minister Akhmetzhanov, adding that the unprecedented wildfires raging across Abai region are suspected to be intentionally set.

According to Marat Akhmetzhanov, lighting or negligence may have also contributed to the wildfires.

In his words, the investigation will last for two months to determine the actual cause of the wildfires that killed 14 foresters in Abai region.

He also added that sacked Minister of Emergencies Yuri Iliyn is likely to be probed for dereliction of duty and negligence.


