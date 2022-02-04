Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani athletes take part in 2022 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony

    4 February 2022, 19:37

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes have taken part in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

    Led by our flag bearers short track skater Abzal Azhgaliyev and speed skater Yekaterina Aydova dressed in spectacular costumes, Kazakhstani athletes marched through the Bird’s Nest stadium in the Chinese capital.

    34 athletes are to represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

    According to Sports.kz, there are no events with the participation of Kazakhstani athletes today. Tomorrow they will compete in five events, including short track speed skating and freestyle skiing.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

