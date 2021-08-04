Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani athletes fail to advance to Tokyo Olympic semifinals

    4 August 2021, 12:15

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani athletes failed in the quarterfinal events at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Representing Kazakhstan Margarita Torplopova finished seventh with a time of 49.051sec. in the Women’s Canoe Single 200m Quarterfinal 2, failing to advance to the semifinal.

    Another Kazakhstani Natalya Sergeyeva came sixth clocking 1:55.776 in the Women’s Kayak Single 500m Quarterfinal 3. She did not qualify for the semifinal of the event.

    So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

