Kazakhstani athletes claim 2 medals at taekwondo tournament in Turkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani taekwondo players claimed medals at the international rating tournament TURKICH OPEN G-2 held in the Turkish capital of Ankara, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani Temirzhan Taskyn and Nurai Kaznabek from Kyzylorda city hauled silver and bronze, respectively, at the taekwondo tournament in Turkiye.