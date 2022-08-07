Qazaq TV
Kazakhstani athlete wins bronze at 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships
7 August 2022 16:45

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Member of Kazakhstan's rowing and canoeing team Viktor Stepanov became a prize winner at the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee. He won a bronze medal in men’s 200m canoe race having finished Final A with the result 39.44.

Polish athlete Oleksii Koliadych won a gold medal, and German Nico Pickert finished second.

Viktor is the second Kazakhstani athlete who won a medal from the world rowing and canoeing championships.

The first medal was brought by Zhomart Satubaldin who climbed the podium 17 years ago. In 2005 he grabbed a bronze medal in the same event.


Photo: olympic.kz



