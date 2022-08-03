Kazakhstani athlete strolls into high jump final at World Athletics U20 Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Igor Kosolapov propelled to the final of the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Columbia, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 19-year-old Kosolapov had a best of 2.08 in the men’s high jump and is all set to compete against 12 athletes in the final scheduled for August 5.

The Kazakhstan Track and Field Athletics Federation welcomed Kosolapov’s result in an Instagram post.

In addition, Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Rypakova is expected to vie for medals in long jump, Akbayan Nurmamet in the 1,500m race and Yasmina Toksanbayeva in the 10km race walk at the championships.



