Kazakhstani Arsen Kylyshbek and Vladimir Borzenkov win Microsoft’s $550 thou worth grant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Arsen Kylyshbek and Vladimir Borzenkov won a $550,000 worth grant from Microsoft for Startups for their startup project based on AI, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Enlightenment Ministry of Kazakhstan.

«Whoock is a website generator and editor enabling to develop a full-fledged service for clients based on text messages. It can create a fully functional website with modern design. Creation of a site is done through conversation with AI to fulfil a client’s requests,» say the young developers.

The project targets growing business and startups at their early stage looking for a prototype or a site. Following the beta launch, Arsen and Vladimir plan to add a web-app development function to their service.

The platform on average generates a full website in a minute and a half. We’re planning the launch for the next week. Everyone will have free and limitless access to the platform,» they say.

The young developers are planning to spend the money won for further upgrading their project.