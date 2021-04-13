Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani arrives from Male, tests positive for COVID-19

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 April 2021, 13:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 34 international flights from Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on April 12, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Committee under the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Of 3,682 air passengers onboard of those flights, only 21 had no PCR test certificates.

13 flights carrying 1,623 passengers (1,610 with PCR tests, 13 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

5 flights with 848 passengers onboard (843 with PCR tests, 5 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

5 flights carrying 21 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Kostanay city.

4 flights with 569 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

3 flights carrying 326 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.

2 flights with 10 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Zhezkazgan city.

1 flight carrying 128 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Uralsk city.

1 flight with 157 passengers (154 with PCR tests, 3 had no PCR tests) landed at the airport in Turkestan.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.

Of 10 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on April 11 without PCR tests, one of Male-Almaty flight passengers tested positive for COVID-19.


