    Kazakhstani archer Sanzhar Musayev faces loss in men’s individual prelims

    28 July 2021, 08:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Musayev was defeated in the first round of the men’s individual archery event at Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    The Kazakhstani was upset by Chinese Wang Dapeng 4-6 in the first round of men’s individual archery competition preliminaries.

    Another Kazakhstani archer Denis Gankin faced defeat the day before at the Olympics. It was also reported that the archery team of Kazakhstan dropped out of the Games.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

