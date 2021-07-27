Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani archer Denis Gankin defeated by Italian Mauro Nespoli at Tokyo Olympics

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 July 2021, 13:39
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani archer Denis Gankin has lost the second round of the men’s individual archery event at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Denis Gankin was beaten by Italian archer Mauro Nespoli 2-6 in the elimination round of 16.

In the first round of the men’s individual archery event the Kazakhstani beat Egyptian Youssof Tolba 6-4.

Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
