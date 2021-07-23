Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani archer 9th in Archery Ranking Round at Tokyo Olympics

    23 July 2021, 14:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani archers Denis Gankin, Ilfat Abdullin and Sanzhar Mussabayev have compete in the ranking round of the Archery event at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Tokyo Olympics.

    Denis Gankin entered the top 10 of the ranking round scoring 669 points. Ilfat Abdullin landed the 27th spot with 657 points. Sanzhar Mussabayev earned 647 points settling for 52nd place.

    Kim Je Deok of South Korea topped the ranking round of the Archery event with 688 points. With 682 points, American Brady Ellison is placed 2nd. Another South Korea athlete Oh Jinhyek scored 681 points taking the 3rd place.

    It should be noted that South Korean archer Kim Woojin set the Olympic record in Archery with 700 points at the Rio Olympics back in 2016. Today Kim Woojin earned 680 points and demonstrated the 4th best result.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
