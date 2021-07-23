Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani archer 9th in Archery Ranking Round at Tokyo Olympics

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 July 2021, 14:12
Kazakhstani archer 9th in Archery Ranking Round at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani archers Denis Gankin, Ilfat Abdullin and Sanzhar Mussabayev have compete in the ranking round of the Archery event at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Tokyo Olympics.

Denis Gankin entered the top 10 of the ranking round scoring 669 points. Ilfat Abdullin landed the 27th spot with 657 points. Sanzhar Mussabayev earned 647 points settling for 52nd place.

Kim Je Deok of South Korea topped the ranking round of the Archery event with 688 points. With 682 points, American Brady Ellison is placed 2nd. Another South Korea athlete Oh Jinhyek scored 681 points taking the 3rd place.

It should be noted that South Korean archer Kim Woojin set the Olympic record in Archery with 700 points at the Rio Olympics back in 2016. Today Kim Woojin earned 680 points and demonstrated the 4th best result.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay