    Kazakhstani Anna Danilina one step away from WTA 1000 title

    24 October 2022, 13:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's No. 1 doubles player Anna Danilina for the first time ever in her career reached the finals at the WTA 1000 tennis tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

    Anna Danilina paired with Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil lost to Storm Sanders and Luisa Stefani in the finals of the 2022 Guadalajara Open with a score of 6:7 (4:7), 7:6 (7:2), 8:10.

    As earlier reported, Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia crashed Czech Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková in the semifinal of the tennis tournament with a score 6:2, 5:7, 10:7.


