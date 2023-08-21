Kazakhstani Anna Danilina fails to reach WTA Cleveland Doubles Championships quarterfinal

CLEVELAND. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Anna Danilina failed to advance to the quarterfinal of the WTA 250 doubles tennis tournament in Clevland, US, Kazinform cites Prosports.kz.



Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei lost to a duo of Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Miriam Kolodziejová of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-4, 9-11 in Round of 16 of the WTA Cleveland Doubles Championships.

During the match that lasted for one hour and 19 minutes the Kazakh-Taiwanese pair fired one ace, saved two break points out of three, and made two double faults.