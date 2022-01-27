Kazakhstani Anna Danilina advances to Australian Open final

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the final of the Australian Open doubles, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Danilina and Haddad Maia upset No.2 seeds Japanese Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the semifinal of the Australian Open doubles 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. The match lasted for 2 hours and 18 minutes. The Kazakh-Brazilian tandem is to take on world No.1 seeds in doubles Czech Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková in the final.

Notably, the Kazakh-Brazilian duo has scored their ninth victory in a row in the season.