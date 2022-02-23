Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev reaches quarterfinal of doubles tennis tournament in Dubai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev paired with Fabrice Martin of France propelled into the quarterfinal of the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, UAE, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the one-hour and 10-minute match Golubev and Martin beat German duo Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 6-2, 6-4.

The Kazakh-French tandem is to take on Tim Pütz of German and Michael Venus of New Zealand or Jonathan Erlich of Israel and Jan-Lennard Struff of German in the quarterfinal of the doubles tournament.



