    Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev loses in semifinal of Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome

    15 May 2022, 10:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan lost in the semifinal of the Italian Open doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev paired with Máximo González of Argentina lost to American John Isner and Argentinian Diego Schwartzman in the semifinal of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event - the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome.

    The match lasted for one hour and 39 minutes and ended with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 9-11 for the Kazakh-Argentinian duo.

    Andrey Golubev and Máximo González fired one ace, made one double fault, won six points and three games in a row.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
