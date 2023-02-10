Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Alina Daurenova wins women's 500m bronze at 2023 ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating Championships

    10 February 2023, 20:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alina Daurenova claimed bronze at the 2023 ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating Championships in Inzell, Germany, Kazinform cites the Kazakh culture and sport ministry.

    On day one of the tournament, Kazakhstan's Alina Daurenova settled for bronze in the women's 500m race. Italian Serena Pergher claimed gold and Dutch Angel Daleman silver.

    The 2023 ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating Championships taking place in Inzell, Germany have brought together 149 athletes from 23 countries.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

