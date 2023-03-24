Kazakhstani Alexandra Le grabs bronze at ISSF World Cup in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alexandra Le of Kazakhstan claimed a bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol Shooting Championship currently underway in Bhopal, India, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Sport and Culture of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le scored 261.2 points in the women’s 10m air rifle event in the ISSF World Cup stage in India.

The ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol Shooting Championship taking place in India’s Madhya Pradesh State brought together 208 top athletes from 31 countries, including 18 from Kazakhstan.

The tournament is to run through March 27.