25 September 2022, 12:15

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik strolls into tennis tournament final in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik outperformed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 2-1 in the semifinal of the ATP 250 event in Metz, France, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Swiss player withdrew from after three games due to an illness.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan is to meet Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the final of the Moselle Open.

Photo: ktf.kz