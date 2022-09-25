Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik strolls into tennis tournament final in France
25 September 2022, 12:15

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik strolls into tennis tournament final in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik outperformed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 2-1 in the semifinal of the ATP 250 event in Metz, France, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Swiss player withdrew from after three games due to an illness.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan is to meet Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the final of the Moselle Open.


Photo: ktf.kz

Related news
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Elena Rybakina out of Guadalajara Open Akron 2022
Kazakhstani tennis players fail at start of doubles tournament in Stockholm
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive