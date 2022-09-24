Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik reaches tennis tournament semis in France
24 September 2022, 12:37

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik reaches tennis tournament semis in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik advanced to the semifinal of the Moselle Open, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstani Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh tennis player defeated Dannis Holger Rune 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the ATP 250 event in Metz, France. The match lasted for two hours and 14 minutes.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the semifinal.


Photo: ktf.kz

