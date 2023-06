Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov lost at the Australian Open 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s tennis player Alexander Nedovyesov and Pakistani Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi lost to the duo of KwonSoon-woo and Marcos Giron in the men’s doubles 2nd round at the Australian Open 2022, Sports.kz reads.

The match ended with a score of 6:1, 6:3, 10:7.

Next the winners will play vs Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.