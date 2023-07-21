Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov advances to doubles tennis event final in Sweden

    21 July 2023, 22:00

    BASTAD. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador reached the final of the ATP 250 doubles tennis event in Båstad, Sweden, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Nedovyesov and Escobar defeated Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal of at the 2023 Swedish Open.

    The Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo is to take on Rafael Matos of Brazil and Francisco Cabral of Portugal in the final of the tournament set for July 22.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

