Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev wins gold at table tennis tournament in Lebanon

20 November 2022, 21:45

20 November 2022, 21:45

Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev wins gold at table tennis tournament in Lebanon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alan Kurmangaliyev playing for the Kazakh table tennis team claimed the U19 men’s singles gold at the WTT Youth Contender Jezzine in Lebanon, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

Earlier it was reported Kazakhstani Maria Lukiyanova hauled gold medal in the U11 Girls Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Jezzine.

Photo: olympic.kz