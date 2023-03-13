Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev skyrockets in latest ITTF rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 16-year-old Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev climbed up in the latest ITTF boys’ singles rankings in two age categories, Kazinform reports.

«After an excellent performance in Portugal at the WTT Youth Contender tournament (two gold medals), Alan Kurmangaliev from Karaganda has improved his position in the International Table Tennis Federation rankings. In the U17 category, he held the 10th line, and now he is 5th. He was 22nd in the U19 age category. He climbed 10 positions up, and now stands 12th,» the press service of the Kazakhstan Table Tennis Federation said.



