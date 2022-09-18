Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Akhmedov wins title bout in GGG-Canelo clash undercard

    18 September 2022, 09:00

    LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Ali Akhmedov (18-1, 14KO) won over Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1, 15KO) of the U.S. at the GGG-Canelo boxing evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    IBF (North American) and WBC Silver titles were at stake of the super middleweight bout which ended with Akhmedov’s win by a unanimous decision of judges.

    Thus, it became Akhmedov’s 19th victory in professional career, and 16th defeat of Rosado.

    In 2013, Gabriel boxed Golovkin (42-1-1, 37KO) and was knocked out in the seventh round.

    World Boxing Council (WBC) congratulated Ali Akhmedov on Twitter. «Ali Akhmedov defeats Rosado via a wonderful performance to get the WBC silver 168lbs. belt. Congratulations!» the post reads.



    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products