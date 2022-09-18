18 September 2022, 09:00

Kazakhstani Akhmedov wins title bout in GGG-Canelo clash undercard

LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Ali Akhmedov (18-1, 14KO) won over Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1, 15KO) of the U.S. at the GGG-Canelo boxing evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

IBF (North American) and WBC Silver titles were at stake of the super middleweight bout which ended with Akhmedov’s win by a unanimous decision of judges.

Thus, it became Akhmedov’s 19th victory in professional career, and 16th defeat of Rosado.

In 2013, Gabriel boxed Golovkin (42-1-1, 37KO) and was knocked out in the seventh round.

World Boxing Council (WBC) congratulated Ali Akhmedov on Twitter. «Ali Akhmedov defeats Rosado via a wonderful performance to get the WBC silver 168lbs. belt. Congratulations!» the post reads.



