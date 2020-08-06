Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani airlines report 1.5-fold drop in revenues

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 August 2020, 14:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s airlines have reported a 1.5-time drop in their revenues in the first six months of the year, with passenger transport continuing to make up 95% of the revenues, Kazinform cites Energyprom.kz.

During the first half of 2020, the country’s airlines have carried 2.3 million passengers, 35.8% less than the year before. In June, 480.6 thousand passengers were serviced which is 2.9 times more than in May when the strict quarantine measures had been in place.

Passenger turnover has totaled 3.8 billion passenger-km – 1.9 times lower than in 2019. That of June equaled 476.3 million passenger-km – twice more than in May.

In the first six months of the year, the airlines have transported 9.5 thousand tons worth of cargoes and baggage, a 21.9% decrease.

It is said that the airlines have reported a 1.5-time drop in their revenues. Thus, their revenues have stood at 99.2 billion tenge in contrast with the previous year’s revenues worth 170.1 billion tenge.

According to Energyprom, passenger transport and cargo and baggage account for 95.1 billion tenge and 4.1 billion tenge of the airlines revenues, respectively.


Statistics   Air Astana  
