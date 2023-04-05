Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstani airlines fined for KZT25mln due to flight delays and cancellations

    5 April 2023, 17:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani airlines cancelled up to five thousand flights of total 78.4 thousand flights in 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaz Ydryssov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan, of the five thousand flights cancelled, 2.1 thousand were cancelled due to operational reasons, and 2.9 thousand due to commercial reasons.

    The flight regularity rate stood at 74% last year dropping from 82% in 2021. Among the main causes for delays were technical issues, passenger handling, luggage loading and unloading, weather conditions, human error, and so on.

    According to Ydryssov, the Kazakhstani airlines have faced nine administrative fines for 25.2 million tenge in 2022-23.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Transport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM Smailov familiarizes with detailed draft layout of Zhezkazgan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history