Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstani airlines fined for KZT25mln due to flight delays and cancellations

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2023, 17:48
Kazakhstani airlines fined for KZT25mln due to flight delays and cancellations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani airlines cancelled up to five thousand flights of total 78.4 thousand flights in 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaz Ydryssov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan, of the five thousand flights cancelled, 2.1 thousand were cancelled due to operational reasons, and 2.9 thousand due to commercial reasons.

The flight regularity rate stood at 74% last year dropping from 82% in 2021. Among the main causes for delays were technical issues, passenger handling, luggage loading and unloading, weather conditions, human error, and so on.

According to Ydryssov, the Kazakhstani airlines have faced nine administrative fines for 25.2 million tenge in 2022-23.


Transport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023