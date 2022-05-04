Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani airlines carry 2mln passengers in 3 mths

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 May 2022, 19:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of passengers carried by Kazakhstani airlines was up by 5% compared to last year. In the three months of 2021, the figure stood at 1.9mln people, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

The figure rose by 17% compared with the pre-pandemic period.

The Kazakhstani airlines carried 1.5 million passengers (1.7mln in 2021, and 1.1mln in 2020) on domestic routes, and 500 thousand people (400 thou in 2021, and 400 thou in 2020) on international routes in January-March of 2022.

Air Astana’s passenger traffic was around 800 thousand. FlyArystan and SCAT carried around 500 thousand people each.

The country’s airports handled 3.7 million people, 2% more than last year’s figure (3.6mln in 2021, and 3.3mln in 2020) in the said period.

Five Kazakhstani airlines run 613 domestic flights a week on 57 routes.

Kazakhstan operates international flights to 24 countries on 77 routes with a frequency of 319 flights a week.


