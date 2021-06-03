Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakhstani airline to launch new Turkestan-Tashkent flight

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 June 2021, 15:13
Kazakhstani airline to launch new Turkestan-Tashkent flight

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov and Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov has taken place today as part of the visit of Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting the sides agreed to launch the flight Turkestan-Tashkent run by Kazakhstan’s airline Fly Arystan twice a week starting from June 21, 2021.

The flights are to be operated in strict observation of sanitary epidemiological measures of the two countries.

It is said that the number of flights is to be increased give the COVID-19 situation is improved.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Transport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%