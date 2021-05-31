Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstani airline launches int’l flight from Turkestan to Bishkek

    31 May 2021, 19:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s airline Fly Arystan has launched a new international flight en route Turkestan to Bishkek, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    The airline is to run the Turkestan-Bishkek flight twice a week on the A-320 aircraft.

    The first flight’s average seat occupancy has been estimated at over 60% on May 31.

    It is said that the objective to link the cultural capital of the Turkic world – the city of Turkestan as a tourism development center on the Great Silk Road with foreign countries is being fulfilled gradually.

    The flights are to be run in strict observation of sanitary epidemiological rules and according to the schedule on the airline’s website.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Transport Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev
    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims