Kazakhstani airline launches int’l flight from Turkestan to Bishkek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s airline Fly Arystan has launched a new international flight en route Turkestan to Bishkek, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

The airline is to run the Turkestan-Bishkek flight twice a week on the A-320 aircraft.

The first flight’s average seat occupancy has been estimated at over 60% on May 31.

It is said that the objective to link the cultural capital of the Turkic world – the city of Turkestan as a tourism development center on the Great Silk Road with foreign countries is being fulfilled gradually.

The flights are to be run in strict observation of sanitary epidemiological rules and according to the schedule on the airline’s website.