18 August 2022 21:50

Kazakhstani Aida Baurzhanova claims 3 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

KONYA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s gymnast Aida Baurzhanova won three medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation.

Kazakhstani Aida Baurzhanova claimed gold in floor exercise, silver on beam, and bronze on the uneven bars at the Islamic Solidary Games 2022.

Photo: sports.kz