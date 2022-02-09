Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Adil Galiakhmetov reaches Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating Final

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 February 2022, 20:10
Kazakhstani Adil Galiakhmetov reaches Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating Final

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Adil Galiakhmetov reached the Final of the Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani short track speed skater Galiakhmetov clocked 2:18.291 finishing fourth in the Men’s 1500m Semifinals. He is to compete in the Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating A Final.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

34 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics


Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches