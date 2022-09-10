Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakhstani actors awarded Premio bisato d'oro 2022 at Venice Film Festival

    10 September 2022, 11:40

    VENICE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s film «Goliath» by Adilkhan Yerzhanov received a special award from independent film critics of Italy, the KazakhFilm Studio JSC reports.

    Berik Aitzhanov and Daniyar Alshinov of Kazakhstan were awarded the Premio bisato d'oro 2022 The Best Actors prize.

    As earlier reported, «Goliath» by Adilkhan Yerzhanov will be screened as part of the Orizzonti Extra (New Horizons) competition program at the 79th Venice International Film Festival slated for August 31 – September 10. It stars Berik Aitzhanov, Daniyar Alshinov, Almira Tursyn and Yerken Gubashev.

    «Goliath» is made by Kazakhstan-based Short Brothers and Changepoint companies with participation of KazakhFilm and Cinerental and Russia’s All Media (a START Company) and Forest Film.

    Orizzonti Extra features the key trends in the world's cinematography and reveals new names from around the world. This year the section screens 7 films.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands