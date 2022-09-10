Kazakhstani actors awarded Premio bisato d'oro 2022 at Venice Film Festival

VENICE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s film «Goliath» by Adilkhan Yerzhanov received a special award from independent film critics of Italy, the KazakhFilm Studio JSC reports.

Berik Aitzhanov and Daniyar Alshinov of Kazakhstan were awarded the Premio bisato d'oro 2022 The Best Actors prize.

As earlier reported, «Goliath» by Adilkhan Yerzhanov will be screened as part of the Orizzonti Extra (New Horizons) competition program at the 79th Venice International Film Festival slated for August 31 – September 10. It stars Berik Aitzhanov, Daniyar Alshinov, Almira Tursyn and Yerken Gubashev.

«Goliath» is made by Kazakhstan-based Short Brothers and Changepoint companies with participation of KazakhFilm and Cinerental and Russia’s All Media (a START Company) and Forest Film.

Orizzonti Extra features the key trends in the world's cinematography and reveals new names from around the world. This year the section screens 7 films.



