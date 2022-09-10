Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakhstani actors awarded Premio bisato d'oro 2022 at Venice Film Festival

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 September 2022, 11:40
Kazakhstani actors awarded Premio bisato d'oro 2022 at Venice Film Festival

VENICE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s film «Goliath» by Adilkhan Yerzhanov received a special award from independent film critics of Italy, the KazakhFilm Studio JSC reports.

Berik Aitzhanov and Daniyar Alshinov of Kazakhstan were awarded the Premio bisato d'oro 2022 The Best Actors prize.

As earlier reported, «Goliath» by Adilkhan Yerzhanov will be screened as part of the Orizzonti Extra (New Horizons) competition program at the 79th Venice International Film Festival slated for August 31 – September 10. It stars Berik Aitzhanov, Daniyar Alshinov, Almira Tursyn and Yerken Gubashev.

«Goliath» is made by Kazakhstan-based Short Brothers and Changepoint companies with participation of KazakhFilm and Cinerental and Russia’s All Media (a START Company) and Forest Film.

Orizzonti Extra features the key trends in the world's cinematography and reveals new names from around the world. This year the section screens 7 films.


Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava