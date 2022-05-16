Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakhstani actor Sagat Zhylgeldiyev passes away

    16 May 2022, 10:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Honored Kazakhstani actor Sagat Zhylgeldiyev has passed away, the Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Theater for Children and Youth said in a statement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the statement, the staff of the theater and colleagues extended their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sagat Zhylgeldiyev.

    Born in 1954 in Akkyr village in Kyzylorda region Sagat Zhylgeldiyev was a graduate of a theater studio under the Kazakh Drama Theater.

    He began his acting career at the Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Theater for Children and Youth in 1997. He also was the star of popular Kazakh dramas and TV series.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands