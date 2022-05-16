Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani actor Sagat Zhylgeldiyev passes away

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2022, 10:09
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Honored Kazakhstani actor Sagat Zhylgeldiyev has passed away, the Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Theater for Children and Youth said in a statement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the statement, the staff of the theater and colleagues extended their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sagat Zhylgeldiyev.

Born in 1954 in Akkyr village in Kyzylorda region Sagat Zhylgeldiyev was a graduate of a theater studio under the Kazakh Drama Theater.

He began his acting career at the Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Theater for Children and Youth in 1997. He also was the star of popular Kazakh dramas and TV series.


